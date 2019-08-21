GLADWIN – Gladwin community members were treated to summer family fun, courtesy of the City of Gladwin at the Community Picnic on Wednesday, Aug. 14, and the North Park Pavillion. Those in attendence enjoyed live music by Amanda Kari & The Jagwire Country Band, inflatables by Bounce Time Rentals, hotdogs, face painting by Daddy C’s Ink, basketball, cornhole, disc golf and more. A highlight for many at the event was painting garbage cans for the Gladwin City trail system.
During the event community members were able to vote for what they think the Parks and Recreation Department should focus their efforts on in the next few years. Some of the more popular items were more activities and programs for children, festivals and events within the park, and updated playground equipment.