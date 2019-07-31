GLADWIN – On Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin, there will be a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution. August’s truck will be sponsored by Gladwin Kiwanis, Gladwin Rotary and Wagarville Community United Methodist Church, with manpower provided by them as well. Pre-registration will be on Wednesday, Aug. 14 at Christ the King from noon to 2 p.m., or until 200 households are registered. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. for fellowship and refreshments.
Registration can be done in person or by calling 989-701-0733 or 989-701-0934 when unable to come in to register.
ID will be required when registering. If registering by phone, you will be required to show an ID when picking up your food on Saturday. If picking up food for someone else, you will need a copy of their ID.
At registration time, the registered person will be given a number to present on Saturday and a pick-up time. Registering other people will not be allowed.
Answering our call to serve our neighbor!