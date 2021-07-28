Gladwin County
There was a Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution (GBCFD) on Saturday, July 17 in the parking lot of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Gladwin. Food from the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan was passed out to 230 households and 602 household members.
This distribution would not have been possible without the 23 volunteers coming from Beaverton Church of the Nazarene, the Gladwin County Democratic Party, Mid Michigan Community Action, Michigan Mad Viking Beard and Mustache Co., Christ the King Lutheran Church, St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Midland, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Gladwin, Gladwin Knights of Columbus, Cert, and the community. A hearty thank you goes out to all who made this food distribution possible, including the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
The Gladwin/Beaverton Community Food Distribution will be holding it’s next distribution on Saturday, August 21 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 600 S. M-18, Gladwin. Christ the King is now back to a monthly distribution on the third Saturday of each month unless notified otherwise.
Pre-registration is not required for the August 21 distribution. The handing out of food will begin around 9:30 a.m. The Knights of Columbus Hall parking lot on M-18 will be used for staging cars to eliminate a back-up on the highway, starting at 7:30 a.m.
If you are picking up for someone else, a copy of their ID is needed. Food recipients are asked to stay in their vehicles. They are to have the trunk or rear area of their vehicles clear as food will only be put in those areas. During this COVID-19 crisis, GBCFD is respecting the safety and health of food recipients as well as workers.