Gladwin County
The Gladwin County Council on Aging (CoA) is asking for help in lighting the spark of Christmas joy for homebound seniors. They are hoping to make a large donation of Christmas cheer to the seniors including slipper socks, candy, cookies, and any pre-packaged holiday treats.
All donations can be dropped off at the CoA office, located at 215 S. Antler St., Gladwin, MI 48624. The council will accept donations through December 13. For more information, call the council office at 989-426-5450.