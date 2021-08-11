Gladwin
On Tuesday, August 3, the Gladwin Conservation District held their 8th annual Cedar River Cleanup event, which resulted in a total of 506 pounds of garbage and objects being taken from the river.
According to the conservation district, this beat the 2019 collection by 200 lbs.
The cleanup took place on a section of the Cedar River from the Chappel Dam to the Gladwin City Park.
“It was a beautiful sunny day and we couldn’t have asked for a better group,” Gladwin Conservation District Administrator, Tristan Hewitt said. “Although our group was small, we were dedicated to collecting as much trash as possible.”
According to Tristan, the amount of bags and objects removed from the river this year surpassed many of the larger volunteer groups the district has had in past years. The project was a partnership effort between the conservation district and Little Forks Conservancy, based out of Midland County.
“I couldn’t be happier with how this year’s river cleanup went,” Tristan said. “To make the world a better place for everyone, we have to step up and answer the call to provide for the common good when the opportunity arises. The people who came out did this, putting their personal demands aside and devoting a day of work toward improving our Cedar River Watershed for all in the community.”
The conservation district plans to hold future cleanup events as well as to expand their cleanup areas along the Cedar River. If you are interested in participating in any future efforts, stay up to date on any cleanup announcements by following the Gladwin Conservation District on Facebook.