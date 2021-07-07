The city of Gladwin is offering assistance to remove skunks from your property.
This has been something the city has offered its residents for many years, with the first year removing a total of 47 skunks!
Signs of a skunk living on your property include: small holes dug in your yard, holes under your porch or shed, or a smell.
Those looking to have a skunk removed from their property must live in the City of Gladwin.
For information about free skunk removal, please call Dee Jungman at 989-426-7127.