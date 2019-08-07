GLADWIN – During the Gladwin City Council meeting on Monday, Aug. 5, the council voted on ballot language for a Mosquito Control proposal for November’s election and the future of the building in the city’s North Park.
The offical wording for a proposal for November’s ballot was brought before the council for approval. The proposal is for mosquito control, and states that there would be a $20 per year assessment per parcel, for a period of two years, which would provide funding for mosquito control. Approval of the language was granted.
The council also voted to move forward with contract drafting for the American Legion to take over a lease with the city for the building at North Park. The building is the former outdoor ice arena and currently sits vacant most of the time.
The American Legion proposes to maintain the building and make it the home of the American Legion within Gladwin County. It would serve as a Veteran’s center for the community and they would possibly still rent out the venue.
The city will now be drafting a contract to sign with the American Legion.