GLADWIN COUNTY – The Christmas Kindness Office has officially opened at 963 N. M-18 across from King Lumber.
Christmas Kindness is for Gladwin County children up to age 18 who will not have an opportunity for warmth or joy without the kind provision from Gladwin County residents and friends of Gladwin County. Christmas Kindness takes donations from the local caring communities and distributes them to those in need; not only during the holidays, but throughout the year as well.
These donations focus on both warmth and joy. Donations of warmth include: new or gently used coats, new hats, gloves/mittens, warm socks, and blankets. Donations of joy include: toys books, games, stuffed animals, and arts and crafts.
If you know of a family who is truly in need, working or non-working, refer them to Christmas Kindness today. The office may be reached by calling 989-426-9349 or by visiting the office any Tuesday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Referrals to Christmas Kindness can come from schools, churches, businesses, civic groups, family, friends, or neighbors and need to be made as soon as possible. Stop in and grab a form to give to a family in need; or if you would like to refer someone anonymously, just call the office and they will be able to handle the rest.
If your own family has children up to 18 years of age, and you are struggling to provide warmth and holiday joy, feel free to visit the Christmas Kindness Office. Christmas Kindness provides for those who, due to hardship, would have little or nothing to give their children this holiday season.