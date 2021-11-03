Beaverton
The International Cultural Exchange Services (ICES) welcomes Chris Miller of Beaverton as a new local coordinator. As the local coordinator for exchange services, Chris is available to answer questions, give advice, and provide general support to students and host families throughout the experience.
“I’ve been living in the area for about two years with my wife. I am originally from the Lansing area and moved to Beaverton for a change of scenery and to be closer to my wife’s family,” Chris said. “I have hosted exchange students for four years, including this year, and it truly has been an amazing experience for our family. I am a maintenance technician at Xalt Energy. I enjoy cooking and spending time with my family. I’m excited to work with exchange students because I love sharing our culture, learning about theirs and helping them achieve their dreams.”
Chris is excited for this new opportunity to work with international high school students and the local families that host them and feels that having exchange students in the local schools and communities increase mutual understanding and improves relationships between countries. Chris will be working with families and schools in Beaverton and in the surrounding area.
He is currently looking for families that would like to host for the school year of 2022. Exchange students live as a member of the host family, not as a guest or boarder. They participate in family activities, follow host family rules, and help with chores. Students have their own medical insurance and spending money to cover all personal expenses. Host families provide room and board and loving parental guidance to the student.
For more information about hosting or working with ICES, please contact Chris Miller at clmiller@icesusa.org. ICES is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting a peaceful world by increasing international awareness and understanding through cultural sharing experiences.