GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce’s Meet Your Gladwin County Candidates Night will now be held on Monday, July 23, 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Gladwin.
This night is for candidates running for Gladwin County Commissioner and Gladwin County Road Commissioner.
It will be an opportunity for the public to meet the candidates who wish to represent as an elected official. This is not a debate, but an informal format.
Each candidate will have a table to supply information to promote themselves and each candidate will be allotted three minutes to introduce themselves to those in attendance to express why they wish to represent you as a commissioner.
For more information, call 989-426-5451.