Sage Township
On August 21, Little Forks Conservancy and the Leon P. Martuch Chapter of Trout Unlimited will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony commemorating the opening of the George and Sue Lane Preserve in Sage Township of Gladwin County. The ceremony will take place at the parking lot along Shearer Road and is open to the community to attend.
The George and Sue Lane Preserve is a 270-acre preserve highlighted by 2.5 miles of trails with panoramic views of the forestland, grassland and a neighboring pond. The preserve also features an old oak grove and the flowing Cedar River with almost a mile of cold-water trout habitat.
George and Sue Lane originally donated a conservation easement on the land to the conservancy in 2004. When George Lane passed in 2016, he left the beautiful piece of property to the TU chapter.
“Around that time, the national Trout Unlimited organization had decided that individual chapters should not own land,” said Josh Jenkins, president of the chapter. “We also quickly realized that though our chapter had expertise in managing waterways, we were lacking in the ability to manage the non-riparian zone of the property.”
George Lane was an avid outdoorsman, and in the trust for the property, he required that it be made available to the public for both hunting and fishing. “Considering all of this, our TU chapter decided it was in George’s best interest and the best interest of the land to find an experienced partner to help manage the property,” Jenkins explained.
The TU chapter transferred ownership to the conservancy, but maintain a riparian easement agreement on the riparian zone to improve the waterway and fishery. The chapter has finished trout habitat improvements on half of the Cedar River’s length on the property, and have plans to complete the remaining half this year. Once the conservancy acquired the land in 2017 and after preparing the property for public access, including the development of trails and a parking area, the preserve was opened to the public in 2018.
“By partnering with Little Forks Conservancy, I truly believe we are doing the best to maintain both the land and water of the Lane Preserve and meet George’s desires as an outdoorsman and conservationist,” Jenkins expressed.
“We are excited to spread the word and encourage more visitors to experience this wonderful property. It’s an example of collaborative work between the Leon P. Martuch Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Little Forks Conservancy to improve the riparian habitat, reduce invasive species, protect water quality, and develop access through the creation of trails,” commented Elan Lipschitz, executive director of the conservancy.
The ribbon-cutting event will be held on Saturday, August 21, from 2-5 p.m. Following the ceremony, attendees can partake in light refreshments and a staff-guided hike through the preserve. To RSVP for the event, visit bitly.com/CelebrateLane or call the conservancy office at 989-835-4886.
To learn more about the Little Forks Conservancy, visit www.littleforks.org or email info@littleforks.org. For more on the Leon P. Martuch Chapter of Trout Unlimited, visit www.martuchtu.org.