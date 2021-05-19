Gladwin
The Gladwin Rural Urban Fire Department responded to a fire at 4761 Buzzell Rd. in Gladwin the afternoon of Thursday, May 13. The home belonged to David Johnson who claims the fire had started while renovations were taking place on the building.
In addition to being Mr. Johnson’s home, the structure was also being used as an animal rescue sanctuary. This same building also had a fire in January of this year.
“There was a lot of personal stuff in there, photos, things you can’t replace that were lost,” David Johnson said. “It’s all gone, and that’s really upsetting. The house too; how do you rebuild a historic house like that?”
The two-story home was originally built in 1896 according to David. The fire resulted in a total loss, and there was no insurance on the home. David hopes to register his animal rescue as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in order to help rebuild the sanctuary.
Currently, David is staying in an RV on his five-acre property. He can still see the fire smoldering where his home used to be.
Gladwin Fire was assisted by the Beaverton Area Fire Department and Harrison Community Fire Department. Firefighters were on scene for roughly three hours.