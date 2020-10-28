BUTMAN TOWNSHIP – The Butman Township Fire Department has recently been awarded a grant from the Gladwin County Community Foundation. The foundation was established to serve the residents of Gladwin County. The mission of the Gladwin Foundation is to strengthen the community by providing leadership, fostering collaboration on local needs and issues, and encouraging a legacy of giving through grants, scholarships, and events.
This project aims to assist the members of the fire department while providing for excellence in patient care. The grant is for the Lucas 3.1 which aids in doing chest compressions in the event of cardiac arrest. The Lucas 3.1 does the chest compressions for you and without interruption and can be deployed in a matter of seconds increasing the chances of survival. The total cost of the project is $15,911.65.
The Gladwin County Community Foundation awarded $9,000 to the Butman Township Fire Department leaving a balance of $6,911.65 which was paid for by the Butman Firefighters Association. “We are excited to see the support Butman Township Fire Department has received with this great project as this will help not only the fire department but the community as well,” Fire Chief, Greg Pollock said. “I would like to thank everyone involved.”