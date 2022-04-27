Gladwin
The Gladwin County community lost a leader last week with the passing of Gary DeShano on Friday, April 22. He brought his business, experience and heart to Gladwin and left behind a legacy that will carry on through his family and community.
In 1966, DeShano started his own construction company with his wife, Florence. The first house constructed by the company was built by DeShano himself, and with only two hours of sleep each night.
“He was an incredibly driven man,” Florence said. “We would always say, ‘he’s got a 48-hour day,’ because of what he managed to accomplish in a day.”
DeShano Construction Company was originally based out of Bay City. DeShano and his wife are from the bay area and in 1973, they ended up building a large plant on Frasier Road in Bay City for their company.
Gary and Florence are both from Beaver, MI (Kawkawlin) and met in school.
“We actually met in the first grade,” Florence said. “So we had known each other for a long time before we started dating off and on. We dated for about five years before we married.”
DeShano worked for Dow Corning before starting his own business. He also worked part-time building houses and had spent time working on a farm. According to his wife, he had always been very driven and he was a risk-taker. Therefore, it was no surprise to her when he had the idea to start his own company.
“He really liked the idea of being his own boss and working outside,” Florence said.
The same year the couple started their business, they also welcomed their first child into the world. Scott DeShano was born in 1966, and even with a new business, the couple made sure to prioritize family. Their second son, Chad was born in 1969; and their daughter, Erin was born in 1973.
“Family was always most important,” Florence said. “He was happiest with his family, and he shared so much joy with the children. He shared his hard work ethic with our kids, and they carry that with them today.”
In 1978 during an economic recession, the DeShanos closed their Bay City location and moved to Gladwin. The market had more opportunity in Gladwin and to Gary and Florence, it felt like the right place to settle their family.
“He was a very smart man,” Florence said. “He was very careful with business and a smart investor. He thought things through and didn’t look back.”
In 1992, the DeShanos started the DeShano Community Foundation. This foundation continues to help local nonprofits receive funding to better serve the community. Florence was very involved in the foundation from the beginning. In 1996, she retired from her role at the company and devoted more time to operating the foundation.
Scott and Chad DeShano now run the company with their wives, Trisha and Sylvia. Grandchildren, Boone and Sawyer DeShano also work at the business. Erin and her husband, Carl own Horizon Senior Living Centers, and the two companies have collaborated on many projects.
“The community foundation meant so much to him. Gary was always so generous with family and community. His last truck was the first he owned with power locks,” Florence laughed. “He made the best out of each day, no matter what; and that’s how he will be remembered.”
Gary DeShano’s obituary may be viewed on online at legacy.com.