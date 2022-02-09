Gladwin County
On Friday night, February 4, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Gladwin County deputies and EMS were dispatched to a personal injury accident involving a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a horse-drawn buggy.
The crash occurred on Wagerville Rd., east of M-18 while both the pickup truck and the buggy were heading westbound. According to the police report, the pickup was driven by a 30-year-old man from Beaverton, who was uninjured from the accident. The buggy was occupied by an Amish family consisting of a 32-year-old man, 34-year-old female and six children ranging from a nine-year-old to an infant.
The 34-year-old female sustained injuries requiring medical treatment. One of the children required medical treatment and the infant had serious injuries which required ongoing medical treatment.
The Gladwin Sheriffs Office was assisted at the scene by the Gladwin Fire Department, Gladwin EMS,and two investigators from The Michigan State Police Traffic crash investigation unit. The investigation remains open at this time.