Gladwin
The Back 40 Taxidermy in Gladwin is hosting a Hangin’ on Cedar buck pole event at the Hotel Bar on Saturday, Nov. 20.
Registration fo r the event will take place from 1-2 p.m., with a cornhole tournament following from 2-6 p.m. The buck pole will take place from 6-9 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded at the event as well with the biggest buck receiving a free shoulder mount, random buck getting a $500 Jay’s Sporting Goods gift card, youth buck getting a hunting rifle, heaviest buck getting a $200 Back 40 gift card and free processing at Lambert’s Meat Market, and women’s buck receiving a hunting rifle.
The event will also feature door prizes, a beer tent located on Antler St. (next to the Hotel Bar), and the Todd Michael Band performing during the event time.
Make sure to bring your buck out to the Back 40’s buck pole for a chance at a great prize!