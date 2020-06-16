BEAVERTON – The Bounce Back with Beaverton event will be held in Beaverton on Saturday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
The hours for the event vary depending on each of the participating local business hours. This event is designed to kickstart the reopening process for local businesses in Beaverton after their long closures due to the statewide executive orders.
This event was created by Amy Dull, owner of the Flower Scents store in Beaverton. According to her, many participating businesses will be offering promotions and specials for the event. She believes this event will go a long way in supporting the local community and economy.
For more information about the event, contact Amy at 989-435-2103.