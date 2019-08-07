GLADWIN – A Beaverton man was found lying in the grass deceased next to Cedar River Chapel on River Rd. in Beaverton. The body was found by two people who were painting the exterior of the Chapel when they saw a man who they thought was sleeping lying in the grass. Upon further investigation they realized he was deceased.
The police and emergency responders were called.
According to the Michigan State Police, no foul play is suspected. They have identified the man as 58-year-old Lloyd Umphrey.
According to the State Police, Umphrey had health issues and passed of natural causes. The family of the deceased was notified by the police prior to the printing of this article.