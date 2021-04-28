BILLINGS TOWNSHIP – The Billings Township Parks & Recreation Committee have broke ground on a new playground for their community park on Monday, April 26. The new playground will be part of the committee’s efforts to rebuild after the devastating flooding of Wixom Lake last year.
“The new playground and equipment will bring so much new energy to the community for the children and adults,” said Dee Battista with the committee.
The committee plans on holding a grand opening for the new playground on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Those who attend the ribbon cutting event will enjoy complimentary grilled hot dogs, chips and ice cream from a food truck. COVID-19 safety protocols will be in effect with sanitation stations on site.