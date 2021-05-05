BILLINGS TOWNSHIP
The Billings Township Community Park on Wieman Rd. groundbreaking event was held on Monday, April 26. The installation of the playground equipment was complete, then a truck came in hauling 125 hundred cubic yards of mulch that needed to be dispersed. A fast Facebook post went out to the community, and within minutes neighbors and friends started rolling into the park with their trucks to help.
The many hands that volunteered made this job go much quicker. The park committee wants to thank everyone for their help. The committee feels truly blessed to have such great neighbors.
This groundbreaking took place after the committee planned to rebuild a playground in the community park after the previous playground was destroyed last May during the flood. The Billings Township Parks & Recreation Committee plans on holding a grand opening for the new playground on Saturday, May 29 at 11 a.m. Those who attend the opening will enjoy complimentary food from a food truck as well as an ice cream treat.