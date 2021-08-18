Beaverton
There will be a benefit held for Jeremy Card of Beaverton on Sunday, August 22 at Juicy Bone in Beaverton from 1-7 p.m. The benefit will be family friendly with a bounce house, dunk tank, cotton candy, and a provided lunch.
There will also be live music at the event as well as a 50/50 raffle and a silent auction. Those who are putting on the benefit ask everyone to join them in supporting Jeremy and his ongoing battle with Neuroendocrine Carcinoma. Jeremy is loved by many and any and all support and donations made are greatly appreciated and will be remembered by Jeremy and his family forever.
For more information on how to donate or how to get involved in the benefit, please contact Brittany at 989-600-8908 or Mike at 989-423-5781.