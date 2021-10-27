Gladwin
November is National Hospice Month. In memory of loved ones, Hospice of Gladwin Area has scheduled its annual memorial service. The memorial service will be held at the Gladwin Free Methodist Church located at 1312 N. State St. (M-18), just north of Family Fare.
The service is open to the community. The non-denominational service will be held on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 3 p.m.
The purpose of the service is to remember all loved ones. Bells For Hospice is a nationwide event held every November. Volunteers from Hospice of Gladwin Area will conduct the service and refreshments will be served afterward.
To have someone remembered, please call Hospice of Gladwin Area at 989-426-4464.