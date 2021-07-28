The Midland County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release on Monday detailing an investigation on two separate incidents in which two lives were tragically lost, one of which involved a Beaverton woman.
A single vehicle fatal traffic crash claimed the life of a 54-year-old Beaverton female. The crash took place on westbound US-10, east of M-18 in Jerome Township at approximately 4:10 p.m. on Saturday, July 24.
The Sheriff’s Office investigation indicates that Tresa Haus of Beaverton, was driving her gold 2005 Jeep Liberty westbound on US-10 during the torrential downpour when she lost control, drove off the highway, struck the end of a guardrail, and overturned.
Mrs. Haus was transported to MidMichigan Medical Center – Midland, but was pronounced deceased later on Saturday. Mrs. Haus was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash and the front air bag had deployed in the vehicle.
While there is no evidence to indicate that alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in this crash, police are waiting for toxicology reports for a final determination.