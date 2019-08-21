BEAVERTON – Over the next few weeks Beaverton city staff will conduct a housing inventory with iPads as a part of the Beaverton Master Plan process for Project Rising Tide. The housing inventory is a non-invasive process that only assesses the exterior of the housing structure based on a rubric that gauges the quality of a structure’s major features: frame, roof, windows and doors, siding, porch, and yard. The purpose of collecting this information is to help determine what type of residential blight commonly exists and where it is concentrated. With comprehensive data, the city can look for funding for housing repairs and/or write local policy to reduce the presence of blighted structures in the community.
Improving the housing options and conditions were major themes discussed in visioning sessions held for the Beaverton Master Plan this summer. In order to address the specific concerns of the community, data must first be gathered on the extent and severity of the housing conditions. The data collected is for internal use to analyze the specific issues Beaverton faces with improving residential housing quality.
Staff will not be entering any private property and will remain on city sidewalks and property.
If you have any questions about the inventory or master plan process, contact Michelle Bennett at mbennett@bria2.com.