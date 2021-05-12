Beaverton
Plans are now in place for the 2021 Memorial Day commemoration on Monday, May 31. As usual, there will be a parade in Beaverton. Lineup will be at 1 p.m. at the municipal parking lot near the Community Center.
The parade will step off at 1:30 p.m. on Brown Street and proceed to M-18, then north over the bridge to the memorial at Ross Lake Park. A traditional memorial service will be offered by local clergy, members of American Legion Post and members and Auxiliary of the former VFW post 7303. In addition, a memorial bench will be dedicated remembering the former VFW post 7303.
Any person or organization wishing to participate by marching in the parade is invited to do so. However, all entries must be dedicated to remembering the sacrifices of those who died in service of our nation.
Overt commercial, political or other issue entries will not be allowed. If a businesses, politicians or organizations want to march, that is permitted, but the main message must be one of honor, respect and thanks for the lives that were given.