BEAVERTON – As Election Day for the May 4 Beaverton Schools bond proposal draws near, school officials are trying to make sure voters know that there’s only one place to vote, the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC).
“We want our community to know that the only place you can vote on May 4 is at the Beaverton Activity Center,” said Board of Education President Adam Zdrojewski. “Because of some changes in the way the county clerk’s office is conducting elections, our bond proposal will be put to all voters in one location, and that’s the BAC.”
Zdrojewski said the board is asking community members to help spread the word about the voting location.
“We know people get used to voting a certain way and in a certain place,” he said, “and we just want to make sure everybody knows that no matter where you usually vote in local elections, the BAC is the only poll that will be open on May 4, for all voters in the school district.”
The polls at the BAC will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. The bond proposal is the only issue on the ballot.
Beaverton’s bond initiative proposes a two-mill increase that would generate $12 million for school infrastructure over 22 years. The ‘Step Up to Catch Up’ informational campaign is in full swing. Zdrojewski encourages voters to get informed and get involved.
“We’ve got all the information at www.StepUpToCatchUp.com,” he said. “The site contains details about what the bond is requesting, how the funds will be used to make our schools better, frequently asked questions and some excellent videos that tackle the three critical areas addressed by the bond, student safety, building security and academic opportunity.”
Funds generated by the millage will be used to upgrade HVAC systems for proper post-COVID airflow control; enable a one-to-one student/device ratio; overhaul the campus I.T. network and wireless structure; replace and expand video surveillance campus-wide; create a safer entrance at BES; purchase STEM equipment for the elementary; improve dilapidated outdoor athletic facilities; renovate and modernize classrooms and libraries; and much more.