BEAVERTON – On Tuesday, Beaverton Schools is asking voters to consider a bond proposal that would levy an increase of two mills, generating $12 million over the next 22 years. I hope this isn’t news to you; if it is, I assure you that it’s not too late to get informed and get involved.
There’s a lot of information to share, and probably some confusion to clear up. But let’s start with some important facts. First, the May 4 election features consolidated precincts. This is different from the way you usually vote at your township hall or city building.
In this election, there’s only one place you can vote in person, and that’s the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC).
We know this may be a hardship for some of our stakeholders, and that’s why a volunteer group is stepping up to give you a ride on Election Day if you need one. If you do, please call 517-490-2213 and provide your name, phone number and address so volunteers can be as efficient as possible in getting folks to the polls on May 4.
The usual rules apply in terms of being able to vote. If you’re not registered, you are eligible to do so up to and including Election Day. To do this, you should contact the Gladwin County Clerk’s office at 989-426-7351.
The Chart
If you’ve been paying attention to discussion around this bond for the past few months, you have, no doubt, seen The Chart. You know the one: a vertical bar chart that shows Beaverton’s debt levy, in other words, the amount of taxes we collect, compared to 11 school districts surrounding us. The Chart ably demonstrates the haves in our region, Meridian and Shepherd, which levy seven mills, in stark contrast to the have-nots. At 1.25 mills, Beaverton is dead last in debt levy among our neighbors, in some cases by a factor of five.
How do we compete with that?
Based on what we’ve heard from our community, reaction to the resource gap is striking. Some people are genuinely shocked to see our district that far behind everybody else, they quite simply didn’t realize the extent of funding disparity. Some are angry that our kids and staff are working with their hands tied behind their backs, struggling with obsolete technology and classroom tools. And some are sad, because they know if our teachers and students were given anything close to the same classroom opportunities as their peers, they would absolutely soar.
They’re entitled to those emotions. We all are. And at this critical juncture, when we’re living through wildly uncertain times and struggling to see what’s coming around the corner, it’s fair to question the timing of this bond request.
Why now?
But I can assure you the Board of Education and school administrators, working with a trusted construction manager in Barton Malow, did its homework.
We spent nearly three months analyzing the district’s needs and the cost to tackle them. We asked tough questions. We held community meetings. We surveyed staff and stakeholders. We tried to see how we could maximize opportunities while keeping costs down. We prioritized. And when the research was complete, we really wrestled with the timing of proposing this bond in the middle of a global pandemic and in the aftermath of a historic, devastating flood in our community.
And with all that data, the board decided to proceed with the request because our HVAC systems are crumbling. Because our classroom technology is hopelessly outdated. Because in this violent age, our schools’ public address systems need to work, and our entrances need to be more secure, and our surveillance cameras need to be more reliable.
The board chose to proceed with the request because a one-to-one student/device ratio is commonplace everywhere else, but not here. Because much of the broken-down furniture that we ask kids to sit in six hours a day has been around for at least 20 years, and the rest for much longer. Because our community-used athletic facilities are unusable and dangerous.
The board chose to proceed with the request because our kids deserve it. Because our staff deserves it. Because our community deserves it.
The board chose to proceed with the request because these issues of student safety and building security and academic opportunity are critical. They can’t wait. Ready or not, the time is now.
Get informed, get involved
If you’re planning to vote Tuesday, thank you. It’s important. If you’ve run through all the angles and consumed all the data at our website, StepUpToCatchUp.com and just can’t see supporting this proposal, thank you for at least making sure you know what’s at stake and making an informed decision. That’s all we can ask.
If you haven’t visited the website or watched the videos that truly tell the story behind this bond request, you really need to. You’ll come to understand the depths of our aging infrastructure. You’ll realize how far behind our kids are because finances haven’t allowed us to keep up with the times, and for a long, long time. You’ll meet teachers and administrators whose passion for serving our kids is tireless and unmatched.
Our schools are hurting and our kids are working at a significant disadvantage. This bond request represents our best chance at a more level playing field with our neighbors in Meridian, Gladwin, Harrison and all the rest of the districts around us. What are we telling our kids if we can’t rise to this challenge? What are we saying about our community?
Beaverton is a special place. And we know this to be true because we don’t hear it just from each other. We hear it from people in other communities. The word is out there: We rally for each other. We live and work and fight for each other. I urge you to get informed, get involved and please, get to the polls on Tuesday.
Joseph Passalacqua, Superintendent of Beaverton Schools