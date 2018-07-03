NORTHFIELD, VT – Auden J. Fortier of Beaverton received a Bachelor of Science cum laude in Construction Management with a minor in Leadership Studies from Norwich University at the May 12 commencement ceremony held in NU’s Shapiro Field House.
Norwich University graduated over 500 students from 33 undergraduate academic programs and the Master of Architecture program. The class of 2018 hailed from 33 U.S. states and 10 different countries abroad. The largest numbers of graduates were in the following majors: criminal justice, management, nursing, mechanical engineering, and biology.
