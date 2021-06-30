The City of Beaverton and the Beaverton Area Business Association (BABA) are eagerly preparing for this year’s Fourth of July celebration. The Fourth of July has always been a major tradition for Beaverton and it’s community, bringing in friends, family and visitors from all over to join in on the fun. The theme for this year’s celebration will be ‘down on the farm’ and will be featured in the many activities taking place over the weekend.
Continuing with tradition, there will be plenty of things to do around town all weekend long. Starting on Friday, there will be a free children’s concert at Ross Lake Park beginning at 11 a.m., followed by kid’s games from 1-3 p.m. at Pavilion A in the park.
On Saturday, there will be the Firecracker 5K Fun Run starting at 8 a.m. on Tonkin St. next to the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC). There will also be a one-mile fun run taking place. At 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. there will be a Tobacco River Muzzleloader Shoot event taking place a mile and a half north of Beaverton on M-18. The cornhole tournament will also be taking place on Saturday, with registration at 4:30 p.m. and start at 5 p.m. at the Beaverton Bowl.
On Sunday the fourth, the day will start with another Tobacco River Muzzleloader Shoot at 8:30 a.m. until noon in the same location. At 10 a.m., there will be Church in the Park at Ross Lake Park, Pavilion C. Hot dogs and chips will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Beaverton Presbyterian Church. The parade lineup will begin at 11:30 a.m. and conclude at 12:30 p.m. at the Beaverton High School Football parking lot with the parade stepping off at 1 p.m.
The parade will course through downtown Beaverton heading north on M-18 and turning west onto Brown Street. The day will conclude with the BABA Firework Show at dusk, roughly 10:15 p.m. over Ross Lake (rain day will be July 5).
On Tuesday, July 6, there will be kid’s games once again at the Ross Lake Park, Pavilion A from 1-3 p.m. and the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be in town with two shows, one at 5 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. in the Beaver- ton High School Football parking lot.
The Beaverton Area Business Association is giving local businesses and organizations the opportunity to sponsor the Fourth of July celebration. There are four levels of sponsorship opportunities that will allow local logos and businesses to be advertised in a variety of ways during one of Gladwin County’s biggest celebrations. To inquire about a sponsorship, contact Amy Dull at 989-435-2103 as soon as possible.
Beaverton’s Fourth of July celebration has been sponsored by the Beaverton Area Business Association for over 80 years, and they have always taken pride in their beautiful fireworks display each year. Both BABA and the community hope to continue their wonderful Fourth of July traditions for another 80 years and beyond.
See a complete detail of events in section C of our paper this week. Be safe and enjoy this year’s Fourth of July!