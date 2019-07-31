BEAVERTON – Tiffany G. Michel, 27, of Beaverton, pled guilty to second-degree child abuse in Gladwin County Circuit Court on Monday, July 22. The charge stems from the death of Michel’s two-month-old daughter on Feb. 28.
Michel was originally charged with involuntary manslaughter.
On Feb. 28 the infant died after Michel fell asleep in bed while nursing her daughter.
Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk set Michel for sentencing on Aug. 21, at 1 p.m. If convicted, Michel could face up to 10 years in prison. She is currently out on a $25,000 surety bond.