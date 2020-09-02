GLADWIN COUNTY – A 40 year-old Jeremy Herren from Hay Township was sentenced on Friday, August 21 to 31-50 years in prison for homicide in the second degree as well as 3-10 years for discharging a firearm in a building according to the 55th Circuit Court. This sentencing follows a hearing that took place on July 15, where Herren pleaded no contest for the murder of his wife.
Herren was arrested on October 19, 2019 and arraigned the following Monday and charged with homicide for the murder of Christina Kay Herren.
According to an October 23, 2019 article from the Gladwin County Record & Clarion, Herren had shot and killed his wife over a domestic dispute and was taken into custody by the Michigan State Police. The police received notice that shots had been fired at the residence after Herren’s three children heard the gunshots and fled to a neighbor’s house where 911 was called. The article states that Herren originally refused to come out of the house but eventually surrendered to law enforcement. Christina Herren was found deceased inside the home with an apparent gunshot wound.