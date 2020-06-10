BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Area Business Association’s leadership has announced that the annual Fourth of July Homecoming Celebration will take place as scheduled with a limited schedule of events and following CDC guidelines. Beaverton has one of Michigan’s longest running celebrations and they look forward to safely celebrating for those that care to take part, and honoring our country during the 2020 Fourth of July Homecoming Celebration.
“With all of the recent economic devastation and then the flooding devastation piled on, this will offer us a chance to celebrate as a community and to try and help get area businesses back on their feet while we honor America this Independence Day,” BABA member Scott Govitz said.
There are a number of events within the overall celebration that will be canceled, however larger events taking place will include the annual Fourth of July parade and fireworks show as well as the corn hole tournament, Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant via Facebook live and the annual 5k run. The annual golf outing, held to raise funds for the Fourth of July event has been rescheduled at Firefly Golf Links for Wednesday, August 12. A full schedule of events is available at www.beavertononline.com.