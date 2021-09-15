Beaverton
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent, Brent Mishler are teaming up with the Beaverton Fire Department to support Fire Prevention Week, an annual public awareness campaign that promotes critical home fire safety messages. NFPA has been the official sponsor of the campaign for more than 90 years.
The campaign works to educate everyone about simple but important actions they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe. Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-11. The kits contain educational fire prevention materials about Kitchen Fires for homeowners and children.
State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire, and that’s one reason why they are taking a proactive approach to working with local fire departments.
According to NFPA, cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries in the United States. Almost half (44 percent) of reported home fires started in the kitchen. Two-thirds (66 percent) of home cooking fires start with the ignition of food or other cooking materials.
“A cooking fire can grow quickly. I have seen many homes damaged and people injured by fires that could easily have been prevented,” Agent Brent Mishler said in a news release.
Safety tips to prevent cooking fires include:
- Never leave cooking food unattended. Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling or broiling. If you have to leave, even for a short time, turn off the stove.
- If you are simmering, baking, roasting, or boiling food, check it regularly, remain in the home while food is cooking, and use a timer to remind you that you’re cooking.
- You have to be alert when cooking. You won’t be alert if you are sleepy, have taken medicine or drugs, or consumed alcohol that makes you drowsy.
- Always keep an oven mitt and pan lid nearby when you’re cooking. If a small grease fire starts, slide the lid over the pan to smother the flame. Turn off the burner, and leave the pan covered until it is completely cool.
- Have a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drink is prepared or carried.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and cooking fire prevention, visit www.fpw.org.