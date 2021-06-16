Beaverton Elementary teacher partners with local State Farm agent

Beaverton
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Brent Mishler teamed up with Mrs. Anita Kielpinski, a Beaverton Elementary school teacher and their school libraries to support both Fire Safety and to promote reading literacy.
The campaign works to educate children about fire prevention while strengthening their reading. The kits contains everything an educator needs to lead a lesson on the value of fire safety and prevention with Sparky the Fire Dog. This kit includes the large format Educators Edition of the Story of Sparky the Fire Dog, complete with lesson plan, a 30-pack of student sized books, and the new Sparky the Fire Dog Stuffy plush toy.
State Farm agents know first-hand the trauma a family faces following a devastating house fire, and that’s one reason why they are taking a proactive approach to working with school teachers to help children learn fire safety in kindergarten through second grade. State Farm is also a strong supporter of education and realizes that funding cuts have impacted teachers from having enough books in their classrooms and the school libraries.
For more fun things to do at home with Sparky, visit NFPA site sparkyschoolhouse.org.