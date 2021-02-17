BEAVERTON – Pastor Andrew has been serving as a pastor since 2012 when he was called as a Youth and Administrative pastor at Community Baptist Church in Greer, SC, near where he completed his BA in Youth Ministry at Bob Jones University. Andrew and his wife, Elisabeth served there for two years, and he was ordained in the ministry there after he completed his MA in Pastoral Studies from BJU. In 2015, the Nortons moved to Lawrenceville, GA, where Andrew served for five years as Youth Pastor at Berean Baptist Church. While they loved working with the youth, the Nortons also loved working with families as a whole, serving in various aspects of ministry.
The Nortons have three young children, Caleb, Chloe, and Joanna. As Andrew and his children were all born and raised in the south, moving to Michigan has been a cultural change that they have hugely enjoyed. Elisabeth was born and raised in New England and has loved returning to an atmosphere so close to how she grew up. Their extended family mostly remains in the south and looks forward to visiting, though probably when the snow has melted!
Andrew and Elisabeth love doing ministry together and working with their church family in the different opportunities that Beaverton Baptist offers. They are excited to get to know the community around Beaverton and enjoying the local places and events. (If you have a recommendation, feel free to contact them to suggest it!)
The Nortons look forward to serving their Beaverton Baptist family and the greater Gladwin County area. Beaverton Baptist Church is located at 2888 W. Dale Rd., a mile south of Beaverton. Please feel free to contact Pastor Andrew at pastor.beavertonbc@gmail.com, the church at 989-435-9232, or find the church online or on Facebook.