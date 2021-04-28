BEAVERTON – The Beaverton Alumni Association will be meeting on Wednesday, May 5 at 3 p.m. in the Cedar River Room at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) located at 106 Tonkin Street in Beaverton.
The group will be discussing and planning this year’s 2021 alumni reunion, if it is possible to hold. Graduates and members through 1940 to 1972 are welcome to attend.
They will be meeting again on May 19 in the Cedar River Room at 3 p.m. The group will have a short meeting and then be getting the registration letters ready to mail.
If you have any questions, please contact Ruth Ann Gerow at 989-435-9283 or contact Caroline Johnson at 989-435-7316.