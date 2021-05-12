Beaverton
The Beaverton Alumni Association will be meeting on Wednesday, May 19 at 3 p.m. The meeting will be held upstairs in the Cedar River Room of the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) located at 106 Tonkin Street in Beaverton. The group will have a short meeting and then prepare the reunion letters for mailing. All classmates from 1940 through 1972 are invited to attend.
The Alumni Reunion will be held Saturday, August 14 at the Knights of Columbus Hall located at 715, S. M-18 in Gladwin. Registration will begin at 11:30 a.m. and dinner will be served at 1 p.m.
This year, the classes of 1970 and 1971 will be honored for their 50th anniversary and are helping with organizing this year’s reunion. Any BHS classmate that does not receive a letter but wishes to attend should contact Ruth Ann Gerow at 989-435-9283 or Caroline Johnson at 989-435-7316.