Beaverton
Kimberly Hines took over as the first woman City Manager of Beaverton on January 13, 2022 after previous city manager, Heath Kaplan took a full-time position with Beaverton Schools. Although she had to hit the ground sprinting on her first day, she has now settled well in her role and rekindled a life in Gladwin County she left 36 years ago.
Hines is from Gladwin and recalls playing Beaverton as a rival in her youth sports, “I didn’t really know anyone from Beaverton, and I never really spent time in the city when I lived in Gladwin.” In her junior year of High School, her family moved away and she left behind relationships she’d built for years.
After graduating high school, Hines began working and supporting her children as a single mom. She eventually sought to continue her education in business. Over the course of seven years, she earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and a master’s in human resource management and business management.
“Everyone always talks about how difficult it is to earn these degrees,” Hines said. “After my bachelor’s, I thought, ‘that wasn’t so bad,’ and I went for my master’s degrees too.”
In 2011, Hines began working with the Michigan Finance Authority and did so until another opportunity arose in 2021.
“I was never very political, and I had an offer to start as a budget administrator in Flint,” Hines said. “I thought, ‘this might be a way to progress my career’ and I took the job.”
Hines quickly learned that the job was very demanding and oftentimes had her working long hours. In the fall of 2021, her mother passed away and she had moved back to Gladwin County to care for her father. Shortly after, she became aware of the city manager position in Beaverton.
“When I took the job in Beaverton, I had to do a period of training, during which, I was still working on finishing my job in Flint,” Hines said. “I was living in Beaverton with my dad, commuting to Flint and also training back in Beaverton, I was not getting any sleep.”
Once she had finished with her training and her first day on the job came, she was forced into both applying what she had trained for and learning on the fly. On January 13, the Ross Lake Dam had a faulty flood gate and concerns about shifting water levels beneath a frozen lake became an immediate issue for the city.
“I’m someone who will always utilize my employees and allow them to apply their expertise,” Hines said. “On my first day, when the dam was having issues, I had no idea what was happening at first. One of the DPW workers came to me and explained the situation and told me they have a plan ready for this sort of thing. I asked him if he felt comfortable taking the lead, and he very confidently said, ‘yes.’ I was relieved that he was ready to act when I was still in the process of learning, and I was not surprised the issued was resolved under his actions.”
Hines continues to learn through many of the city employees and enjoys allowing each of them to achieve accomplishments in their individual roles. She has been supportive of her employees and her community and is glad that her life seems to have come “full circle” being back in Gladwin County. Her determination and resilience paid off, and she has been welcomed by many old friends and familiar faces.
“It’s incredible to see some of the people I went to school with nearly 40 years ago,” Hines said. “I’ve been out and about and I hear someone shout my name and I turn around to my best friend in high school or an old classmate. It’s amazing how things just pick up right where they left off all those years ago.”
As the City Manager in Beaverton, Hines’ first goal was to connect with the community and understand not only the needs, but also what the people care about and how they operate. She then looked to the local businesses and is working to connect with each.
“I’m a very outgoing and empathetic person, I enjoy meeting with people and helping them with any issues they may have as well as just talking and getting to know each other.” When it comes to her word, Hines prioritizes her promises. “When I say something, I do it. While it’s not always possible on such a grand scale, I will always do everything in my ability to do what I say I will.”
While she is currently working on a long list of assignments for the City of Beaverton, she has already thought of areas she would like to focus on in the future such as housing, recreation and youth engagement.