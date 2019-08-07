SUGAR SPRINGS – One woman was trapped beneath an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and was eventually taken by helicopter to Covenant Healthcare in Saginaw following an accident on Monday, Aug. 5.
Cheryl Gibbs, of Sugar Springs, was driving the ATV on Banbury Ct. when the vehicle tipped on it’s side and trapped Gibbs underneath.
Emergency workers responded to the scene, caring for Gibbs until the helicopter arrived from Covenant to air lift Gibbs to Saginaw to be treated for injuries.
The cause for the accident is currently unknown.