Gladwin
Grayling artist, Terry Dickinson traveled down to Gladwin last Friday (Sept. 24) to judge artwork presented at the Fall Show Art Competition. This 2021 Fall Show Awards ceremony took place just before the ‘A Date with Art’ event that was held throughout the downtown Gladwin area.
Awarded for first place overall was Connie Maedel-Diehl for her piece titled ‘Pennsylvania Farmer.’ Connie was awarded with a first place ribbon as well as a $100 cash prize. Second place went to Jan Aldani for ‘The Beauty Within.’ She was awarded a second place ribbon and a $75 cash prize. Third place was awarded to Judy DeBalt for ‘The Wave.’ Judy received a third place ribbon and a $50 cash prize.
Awards based on theme were given to Lora Perkins, first place for ‘Reach;’ Connie Maedel-Diehl, second place for ‘Hummingbird Confrontation;’ and Carole Donna Beck, third place for ‘Distorted View.’ Photography awards were given to Jim Fables, first place for ‘1948 Pontiac Chief,’ and Lara Perkins, second place for ‘Hidden.’
A Best in Show award with a $200 cash prize was presented to Jan Berg-Rezmer for ‘Autumn in Michigan.’ A Viewer’s Choice award was presented to Dorothy Kohlhoff for ‘The Magic of Winter.’ Honorable Mentions were also presented to many artists including Mary Marcum for ‘A Child’s Window;’ Ned Rambo for ‘Spring in North Carolina;’ and Carol Fink for ‘Carrie!.’
All of the winning art and their corresponding ribbons will be on display in the Riverwalk Place lobby after today (Sept. 29). With the success of both the art walk event and the competition, the Gladwin Area Artist Guild hopes to put on another similar series in the future.