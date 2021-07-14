Gladwin County
Every Thursday through September 2021, a few members of Gladwin Area Artist Guild will be on hand in the upstairs, large meeting room of Gladwin District Library, 402 John Robertson Drive, for Creative Thursdays.
This is a free art program for adults, high school and middle school age students.
Younger children are welcome, if accompanied by an adult. In the friendly environment of the library the Guild provides the supplies you need to try your hand at painting, drawing, stamping, etc.
They have crayons, markers, and all manner of paper too. There is no set program, so you can come once or attend every Thursday to try something new. If you ask for assistance, guild artists are there to encourage your creativity and help give you direction.
Feel free to call 989-246-1030 with your questions or concerns or you may simply visit the library next Thursday to see what this fun art program is all about. It is a first step in a direction you will not regret.