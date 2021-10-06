Gladwin
Those who visited all twelve Art Stops during the Art Walk in downtown Gladwin on Sept. 24 had the opportunity to enter a raffle for two pieces of art donated by award-winning Guild artists Jan Berg-Rezmer and Patsy Jo Holzhausen.
Both artworks were on display during the Art Walk at the Gladwin County Historical Museum, so it was fitting that Museum volunteer, Judy Grant, was asked to draw the winners when the event ended.
Patricia Riegle of West Branch was drawn first. When she was reached by phone the following day, Riegle chose the fabric art piece made by Berg-Rezmer. Tami Briggs of Gladwin was contacted Friday evening by the guild and was told her name had been drawn second. She was presented the woodland scene painted by Mrs. Holzhausen.
Both women were thrilled with their fine art prize, and said they enjoyed seeing all the art on display in those twelve downtown businesses during the Art Walk. The Artist Guild thanks everyone who entered the raffle and congratulates these two lucky winners.