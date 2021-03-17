MIDLAND – The Arnold Center whose on-going mission is to empower individuals with disabilities and other barriers to independence through enhanced vocational, social, life skill training and services that lead to today greater self-sufficiency announced the soft opening of the “Good Kitchen” at the Arnold Center this coming April.
The “Good Kitchen” at The Arnold Center is an accessible commercial grade instructional kitchen that is slated to have training courses/classes (i.e., ServSafe Certification) which will be conducted by the “Good Kitchen” Chef-Manager, Ms. Elise Meier. The “Good Kitchen” will begin with breakfast and lunch menu items for sale to Arnold Center customers and staff daily Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Shortly thereafter (date to be announced), the “Good Kitchen” will offer and sell breakfast and lunch menu items to the public and businesses in the Midland area. Lunch offerings will feature soups, salads, sandwiches, and some “signature” items. The menu will also utilize produce grown and harvested from Arnold Farms (Arnold Center’s Hydroponic farm).
“It has been said that good food warms the heart and feeds the soul. That is one of our goals with the ‘Good Kitchen’ as well as providing the Midland area with a commercial kitchen that can provide training and be available to groups or clubs with a need for a kitchen for classes, cooking instruction and more.” said Jennifer Grace, Executive Director of the Arnold Center.
The Arnold Center is a community rehabilitation organization with locations in Midland and Gladwin that provides services to individuals with barriers to employment. These programs are designed to strengthen the community through advancing the skills of those that are most vulnerable. Our service programs increase self-sufficiency skills that strengthen independence, vocational abilities, soft skills, and community engagement.