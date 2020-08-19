MOUNT PLEASANT – The Governor’s Council on Physical Fitness, Health and Sports and the Michigan Fitness Foundation have endorsed the Central Michigan District Health Department’s 11th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS Virtual 5k Rainbow Walk/Run event as a quality physical activity event through the Pure Michigan FITness Series endorsement program. Central Michigan District Health Department (CMDHD) is committed to the belief that all people have dignity and worth and are entitled to the highest quality of life by providing a voice, leadership, education, medical and basic need support services for those people affected and living with HIV/AIDS.
The 11th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS Virtual 5k Rainbow Walk/Run is aimed to educate the community, reduce HIV/AIDS related stigma, and raise funds to help people who have been diagnosed and are living with HIV/AIDS within the state of Michigan. Proceeds from this event will help provide comprehensive support including; medical care, case management, social service referrals to address needs such as insurance, primary medical care, food, housing, transportation and counseling.
This will be the 11th year Central Michigan District Health Department has put on a HIV/AIDS 5k fundraiser. This year’s fundraiser is a virtual 5k event. The event will be held anywhere the participant wants to run/walk, starting on Saturday, September 12 and ending on Sunday, September 20. The CMDHD encourages everyone from the local communities to participate in this event which is open to all ages and ability levels. This family friendly event is a great opportunity to help give back and take part in the community.
To register, please visit: https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/MountPleasant/11thAnnualCentralMichiganHIVAIDS5kRainbowRunWalkRegistration. The cost is $25 to participate and race packs can be picked up at CMDHD’s Isabella County location starting Tuesday, September 8 until Friday, September 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children 12 and under earn a free registration by bringing a donation for the Mt. Pleasant Care Store to the CMDHD Isabella County location during the race pack pick up week. Recording race results can be done by visiting the 11th annual HIV/AIDS Virtual 5k race webpage. More information is available by calling Anna Smith at 989-773-5921 ext. 1480.
The Pure Michigan FITness Series program endorses local, regional, and statewide events that are consistent with the Governor’s Council and the Michigan Fitness Foundation’s mission to promote healthy choices while offering a physical activity event that is open to all participants, regardless of skill level or age. The 11th Annual Central Michigan HIV/AIDS Virtual 5k Rainbow Walk/Run leads by example in providing a safe and healthy physical activity event for Michigan residents. For more information about the Governor’s Council’s endorsement program, please visit https://michiganfitness.org/about.