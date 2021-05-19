Gladwin County
The Lincoln Day Dinner, sponsored by the “Party of Lincoln,” will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Gladwin. Special guests attending the annual event include Congressman John Moolenaar; Former Attorney General, Bill Schuette; and Speaker of The House, Jason Wentworth. Bell Ringer of the Year and Republican of the Year will be recognized as their service to the Republican Party.
A silent auction will take place which will feature many unique items including an Abraham Lincoln portrait, retro campaign buttons and a guided duck hunt on the Saginaw Bay with everything provided except your gun and ammo. Music will be provided by Ty Stevenson. Call Don Birgel at 989-426-6836 or Linda Hart at 989-426-6348 to host a table or for individual ticket information. Seating for the event will be limited.