Gladwin County
he Gladwin County Animal Shelter was awarded custody of the animals that were living at the property from the November 2020 hoarding case, following a court hearing in late April of 2021.
The animals involved received care and medical attention, and have since been placed in foster homes, returned to their original owners (not the individuals involved in the hoarding case), or been adopted.
The shelter staff and advisory board members would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the surrounding county animal shelters and staff that assisted with the case and cared for these animals, local community members who helped house larger animals and made donations, and law enforcement officers and prosecutors who assisted with the case.
“This was a truly tragic situation and we deeply appreciate all of the help and support we have received throughout this case,” shared Jim Maveal, Gladwin County Animal Control Officer. “We all came together to help the animals and that has made all the difference.”