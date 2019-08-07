When this article picks up we find Josh and Elijah on Father’s Day, just after Elijah shot a wildebeest.
SOUTH AFRICA – Once pictures were taken, the wildebeest was loaded into the back of the truck using the winch again. By the time we dropped the bull at the skinners building it was only around nine, so Pieter thought we could head over to Tom’s property to help with the gemsbok hunt.
On the way to this property, about a 45-minute drive away, Pieter informed me Tom’s place had some species of animals I thought were only a part of Marupa’s Northern Cape properties. Two that really caught my attention were red hartebeest and blesbok. Before leaving for this trip I was quite interested in hunting a hartebeest, but after inquiring with friends who hunted with Marupa a few years before, I learned I wouldn’t find them in the Limpopo province. So to hear a hartebeest was a possibility excited me. And I thought Elijah had been shooting so well if the opportunity presented itself he might get to bring a blesbok home. As we got closer to Tom’s property Pieter pointed to the horizon and told us that was the country of Botswana. Even though we weren’t able to visit Botswana it was cool to be able to see it.
The rest of the morning we only located one small group of blesbok, but none of them were “exceptional” according to Pieter, so we passed on them. At lunch we decided to combine our efforts and rode along with John. So it was Pieter and Tom in the front of the truck, with Elijah, John, Reinardt and myself in the back. John was looking for wildebeest and gemsbok, while Elijah was looking for blesbok and I was hoping to find a red hartebeest. We figured we should see something one of us would want to hunt.
That afternoon we came across a herd of wildebeest and we were lucky enough to watch John and his PH make a stalk on the herd. He was able to get within 190 yards and get a shot off at a nice bull.
After taking the wildebeest to the skinning area on this new property, Tom, Pieter, Elijah and I drove to a cattle ranch about a half hour drive away in search of a steenbok. This property had many wide open fields and our plan was to drive the fence rows in between the fields looking for steenbok. Before dark we were able to locate two decent males, but were unable to get a shot opportunity at either. As the light was fading we decided to wait until total darkness before proceeding.
Once it was dark we drove the fields in search of the elusive little antelope. We encountered several herds of impala before coming across a steenbok, but it was a female and we couldn’t locate a male. Usually when there is a female a male won’t be too far away. Ten minutes later and in another area we spotted a nice bush duiker, but I decided not to pursue him because on my last trip to South Africa I collected a very nice one. Shortly after spotting this duiker at a close proximity to our right we located a steenbok across the field to our left. He was about 80 yards away and I couldn’t decipher if he had horns or not. Not only are steenbok one of the smaller antelope in size they also have very small horns.
Pieter and Tom were able to determine it was a decent male and I should take a shot. When I found the little antelope in the scope I placed the crosshairs on his front shoulder and squeezed off a round. Pieter said I missed and to get ready for another shot. As I looked for the steenbok in the scope I found him and saw he was moving with a limp. I lined up the shot again and shot. The steenbok vanished. When we drove to his last location we found the steenbok downed from the second shot.