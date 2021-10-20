Gladwin County
Gladwin County is now accepting project submissions to utilize the available funding from the American Rescue Plan Act the county received in March.
Gladwin County was awarded a total of $4.9 million from the federal government for COVID-19 related funding projects. So far, none of these funds have been used.
Submitted projects must fit into one of the following categories established by the Treasury Department:
- Support public health expenditures.
- Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency.
- Replace lost public sector revenue.
- Provide premium pay for essential workers.
- Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
Project submissions are now open, with a submission deadline of Dec. 17, 2021.
In order to obtain a project submission form, visit the county website at gladwincounty-mi.gov or stop by a local township office, city hall or the county courthouse (third floor, administration office). For more information, visit the Gladwin County website, gladwincounty-mi.gov.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package or American Rescue Plan is a US $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the 117th United States Congress and signed into law by President Biden on March 11, 2021, to speed up the country’s recovery from the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
First proposed on January 14, 2021, the package builds upon many of the measures in the CARES Act from March 2020 and in the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, from December.