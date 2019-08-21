GLADWIN – Local law enforcement prepared for the unimaginable by taking part in an active shooter scenario training at Gladwin Junior High School on Friday, Aug. 16. Officers from the City, County, and State Police departments ran drills for entering into a building where an active shooting situation was occurring. Officers had to navigate halls filled with smoke and debris while searching for an armed subject. The drills were led by Gladwin City Police Officer Jim Volant, who has years of experience working with SWAT teams.
Drills with local law enforcement are important because most school shootings are over in a matter of minutes, leaving very little time for SWAT teams to arrive. This leaves local law enforcement with the responsibility to handle the situation first.
School shootings have become an all too common-place problem in the United States. Each year the number of school shootings grow. In 2019, so far there have been 22 school shootings which resulted in an injury or death. Of that total eight people were killed.
By having regular trainings, law enforcement officers hope to be able to ensure that the number does not grow, and while no one would ever think that it could happen here, the officers must prepare as though it will. State Trooper Isaiah Lintz started on the force on April 3, 2019. Since then he has been through multiple trainings. “This is the sixth one I’ve done this year,” Lintz said.
“With all the stuff that is going on in the United States now, and everywhere else, with all the school shootings and churches, and malls, it’s better to get us all better training because without communication with your team it’s just difficult,” Lintz said.
Both Beaverton and Gladwin schools place an emphasis on school safety. Both do trainings with their staff of what to do in an emergency situation, and both have worked with local law enforcement to have a clear and direct plan of action of what to do in a crisis situation.
These steps, while hopefully unnecessary, can mean the difference between life and death.
The schools also have procedures in place for what to do in terms of notifying and releasing students to parents.
Trooper Lintz’s piece of advice is that parents stick to the procedure, no matter how much they may want to go in and get their child.
“Do not come rushing to the school to pick up their children. Because that makes it difficult when looking for a shooter or a suspect if they can blend in, they can go out a side door and blend in with all the people who show up,” Lintz said.