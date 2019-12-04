GLADWIN COUNTY – This will be an exciting week for Christmas Kindness as students from Gladwin Community Schools and Beaverton Rural Schools participate in an activity called, “Stuff That Bus!” Tim French will be leading his band of Christmas Kindness Elves, otherwise known as the Gladwin High School (GHS) National Honor Society (NHS) students, in the decorating of the Christmas Kindness Bus. They will be decorating all this week, using this year’s theme “An Emoji Christmas”.
These NHS students bring a lot of joy to the Gladwin Elementary and Intermediate students who will bring in donations of toys, books, games, arts and crafts, stuffed animals, hats, mittens/gloves, warm socks, coats, and blankets all week long. These young students then look forward to coming outside this Friday to sing songs, look at the newly decorated Christmas Kindness Bus, and then attempt to Stuff That Bus with all the items they have collected.
Their donations will be added to the Christmas Kindness Store; and on Distribution Day, Saturday, December 21 at the KC Hall, and of those items will be given to many Gladwin/Beaverton students who wouldn’t have a Christmas without their kindness.
Gladwin County residents will also have an opportunity to Stuff That Bus at the Festival of Lights parade this Saturday evening, while the decorated Christmas Kindness Bus makes its way down Cedar Avenue.Please bring your donations of warmth and joy to the parade and help Gladwin and Beaverton students Stuff That Bus.